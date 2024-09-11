Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces New Deployments Of Fifth-Gen ASR

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is reporting two new deployments of its

fifth-generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot

(“ASR”). According to the announcement, the deployments are at a Louisiana-based casino and a Texas-based airport.

The company announced that the casino deployment is part of a larger master agreement signed in 2023 with an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content and casinos. The Louisiana casino is the 10thproperty where Knightscope's ASRs have been deployed. Ultimately, the master agreement opened expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the country

In addition, the second deployment was to the San Antonio International Airport. The director of airports noted that the K5 ASR“will utilize the device in a secure, nonpublic area indoors to help improve security around strictly controlled access points and providing an additional resource to address door alarms,” the company stated in the press release.“By strategically defining the robot's patrol area, the airport will help the staff be more efficient with alarm responses so that airport employees may address more public-facing passenger and operation-critical services.”

