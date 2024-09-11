Miningnewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) Releases Status Update On Regional Nickel Properties

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, is reporting on the positive exploration results from 48 holes at seven of its regional nickel properties: Reid, Mann (North, West, Central and South), Reaume and Texmont. According to the report, the company is on track to have eight resources published by the middle of 2025

In the report, the company noted that Reid's strategic importance is continuing to grow, Mann West is emerging as an excellent large-scale, shallower overburden target, and the latest Texmont and Reaume results continue to improve both targets.

In addition, the company is currently operating seven drill rigs and is shifting focus from the central and eastern properties to the southern properties, including Powell, Midlothian and

Bannockburn. The company plans to focus its engineering resources on Crawford and larger targets such as Reid.

“The district-scale potential of Canada Nickel's portfolio in the Timmins Nickel District is clearly demonstrated by today's successful drilling results from seven different properties in addition to the two properties- Crawford and

Deloro

- for which we've already published resources,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“There are few mining companies with this breadth of active exploration targets.”

To view the full release, visit

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN