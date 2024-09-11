The World's First Treatment For Alzheimer's Using Intrathecal Administration Of Stem Cells Begins In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- -Approved by Japan's of Health, and Welfare to begin at Shinjuku Clinic, a partner hospital of Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute



-Enhanced therapeutic effects expected by stem cells directly delivering to the brain and spinal cord



Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute (Director Dr. Jeong Chan Ra), which is jointly operated by Nature Cell Co. Ltd. and R Bio Co. Ltd., announced on September 10 that Shinjuku received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to begin treatment for Alzheimer's disease using Biostar's autologous adipose-derived stem cells cultured with patented technology. The stem cells are administered through both intrathecal and intravenous injections, and this treatment will be available at Shinjuku Clinic in Tokyo starting in October.



This marks the first time in the world that an intrathecal stem cell treatment technology for Alzheimer's disease has been commercialized in Japan. The approval of this treatment was made possible by Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute's stem cell culturing technology.



Stem cells vary greatly in terms of safety and efficacy depending on the culturing method, and stringent quality control is also critical. Over the past 20 years, Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute has developed stem cell culturing and treatment technologies, which have now been recognized for their safety and quality, making them suitable for use in intrathecal administration of stem cells for Alzheimer's treatment.



According to the approved treatment protocol, stem cells extracted from the patient's own adipose tissues are cultured and administered intravenously or through a combination of intravenous and intrathecal injections. Each treatment consists of administering 200 million to 300 million stem cells per session at intervals of 2 to 6 weeks, for a total of 5 to 10 sessions. Particularly, the intrathecal administration of stem cells is expected to enhance treatment effects as the stem cells are directly delivered to the brain and spinal cord.



Dr. Jeong Chan Ra, Director of Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute stated, "Globally, there are about 50 million Alzheimer's patients, and this approval of treatment for Alzheimer's disease will give those patients new hope. Especially, the intrathecal administration of stem cells will open up a possibility for the application of treatment to other brain diseases in the future."



Meanwhile, back in April 2018, Trinity Fukuoka Clinic received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to treat Alzheimer's disease through intravenous administration of stem cells using Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute's technology. A significant number of patients have continued receiving this treatment since then. With the new approval for the combined intrathecal and intravenous administration of stem cells this time, it is expected to enhance treatment efficacy and a greater number of Alzheimer's patients are anticipated to benefit from this treatment.

