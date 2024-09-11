Gujarat Govt Allocates Rs 8 Cr For Gir Cattle Breeding

(MENAFN- IANS) Porbandar, Sep 11 (IANS) The Gujarat has allocated Rs 8 crore under the National Gokul Mission for the Gir Cow Sanctuary project in Porbandar district to improve the scientific breeding of Gir cattle.

An official said that the initiative aims to enhance the breeding and care of Gir cattle, increasing productivity and benefiting the state's cattle farmers.

He said that the Kamdhenu University and the Gujarat Livestock Development Board will oversee the management of the Gir Cow Sanctuary, following an agreement (MOA) signed in the presence of Livestock Raghavjibhai Patel and senior officials of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also approved Rs 43.50 crore to improve road access for tourists visiting Sasan Gir, the last habitat of Asiatic Lions in Junagadh district.

The 42 km long Junagadh-Khadiya-Mendarda-Sasan Road and Talala-Sasan Road, vital for tourism, will be strengthened to facilitate more accessible travel for the lakhs of tourists who visit Sasan Gir each year for the lion safari and Devalia Park.

These roads, which also connect Junagadh to Gir Somnath and the renowned Jyotirling Somnath temple, play a crucial role in enhancing the region's accessibility for wildlife and religious tourism. The upgrades will ensure a smoother journey for global visitors travelling to these key destinations.

Minister Raghavji Patel emphasised the importance of scientific breeding in developing superior Gir cattle. He explained that“Kamdhenu University will lead efforts to ensure the genetic quality of Gir bulls, which will be made available to cattle farmers across Gujarat. Additionally, value-added products such as milk, manure, and urine will be sold, contributing to increased income for livestock farmers.”

“The sanctuary will also offer training and demonstration facilities to farmers, providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary for sustainable livestock management. The modern techniques employed at the sanctuary are expected to benefit farmers in districts like Junagadh, Amreli, Porbandar, and Rajkot, among others,” he added.

He said that the Gir Cow Sanctuary will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including sheds with a capacity for 150 cows, feed storage facilities, water tanks, office buildings, and staff quarters.