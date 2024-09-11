(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.2%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.43 billion in 2023 to $0.47 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Despite the challenges of recent economic fluctuations, the market is projected to reach $0.67 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. This growth is driven by advancements in automotive emissions control, food packaging standards, indoor air quality regulations, research and development, and water quality monitoring.

Growing Demand for Wastewater Treatment Boosts the NDIR Market

The increasing need for effective wastewater treatment is a key factor fueling the expansion of the NDIR market. NDIR sensors are critical in monitoring nitrate, nitrite, and ammonia levels in wastewater treatment systems. As global regulations and environmental standards tighten, there is a growing emphasis on the safe treatment of domestic wastewater. According to a 2021 report by the United Nations, around 56% of domestic wastewater flows were safely treated, highlighting a significant opportunity for NDIR technology in ensuring compliance and enhancing treatment processes.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global NDIR market with a detailed sample report:

Major Companies and Technological Advancements

Key players in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market include Acuity Brands Inc., Syska LED Lights Pvt. Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand Group, OSRAM Licht AG, Signify Holding, Schneider Electric SE, Zumtobel Group AG, Daisalux S.A.U., Emerson Electric Co., Larson Electronics LLC, ABB Group, Digital Lumens Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Senseair AB, Dynament Ltd., Mipex Technology AB, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., S+S Regeltechnik GmbH, Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sensirion AG, MKS Instruments Inc., Vaisala Corporation, Teledyne API, ELT SENSOR Corp., Super Systems Inc., Axetris AG, Edinburgh Sensors Ltd., Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH, Alphasense Ltd., Figaro Engineering Inc., AMETEK Inc., E+E Elektronik GmbH, Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, SGX Sensortech (IS) Ltd., and Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd.

Technological advancements are a prominent trend within the NDIR market. For instance, in May 2023, Yokogawa Electric Corporation launched three new infrared gas analyzers as part of its OpreX Analyzers lineup. These devices use NDIR technology to measure greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and methane, showcasing the sector's innovation and commitment to improving environmental monitoring.

Market Trends

Key trends influencing the NDIR market include:

.Greenhouse Gas Monitoring: Increased focus on environmental protection drives demand for accurate greenhouse gas measurement.

.Smart Agriculture: Adoption of NDIR sensors in precision agriculture for monitoring soil and air quality.

.Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: Integration of AI to enhance sensor accuracy and data analysis.

.Sustainable Practices: Emphasis on sustainable technologies and practices boosts the adoption of NDIR sensors.

Market Segmentation

The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market is segmented by:

.Gas Type: Carbon Dioxide, Hydrocarbons, Carbon Monoxide, Other Gas Types

.Application: HVAC, Monitoring, Detection and Analysis

.End User: Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Medical, Industrial and Manufacturing, Environmental, Food Processing and Storage, Other End-Users

NDIR sensors are used in various applications to detect gas concentrations by measuring the absorption of infrared radiation at specific frequencies. These sensors play a critical role in numerous industries, including automotive, medical, and environmental monitoring.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market, with North America following as the second-largest. The region's leadership is attributed to its growing industrial base and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global NDIR market:

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market size, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market drivers and non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market trends , non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market major players, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market competitors' revenues, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market positioning, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market position, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market testing and non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market growth across geographies. The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2024

report/non-destructive-testing-and-inspection-global-market-report

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2024

report/non-contact-infrared-thermometers-global-market-report

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2024

report/non-contact-infrared-thermometers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.