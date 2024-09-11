Russian Freight Train Derails In Border Region Of Belgorod

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 11 (IANS) A Russian freight train derailed late Tuesday in the border region of Belgorod after "interference by unauthorized people," the local railway operator said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 11:17 p.m. local time (2017 GMT) on the Volokonovka-Novy Oskol section, involving 11 empty cars and a locomotive, the South Eastern Railway said on Telegram, noting that no casualties were reported.

Train traffic on this section is temporarily closed and work is underway to restore the railway track and contact network, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regional investigative authorities have opened a criminal case over the derailment on suspicion of a terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday.