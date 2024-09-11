Joe Biden describes shooting of Turkish-American activist by Israeli sniper ‘accident’

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden described the shooting of a Turkish-American activist by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank last week as an "accident." Biden explained to reporters that the incident was likely a result of a ricochet, with the bullet hitting Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by chance. "Apparently it was an accident— it ricocheted off the ground, and she got hit by accident. I'm working that out now," Biden said on Tuesday.



Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American, was killed by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest in Beita, a town near Nablus, against Israeli settlements deemed illegal under international law. Eygi had traveled to the West Bank to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, which aims to support Palestinian farmers. The Israeli army has since indicated that it is "highly likely" that Eygi was struck unintentionally by fire from their forces, describing the incident as indirect and accidental.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously condemned the shooting as "unprovoked and unjustified," labeling it as "unacceptable." Blinken’s comments came in response to international outrage and calls for accountability regarding the incident. Eygi, who was born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, had recently graduated from the University of Washington with degrees in psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.



The shooting has intensified scrutiny of US-Israel relations, particularly concerning military conduct and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Eygi's tragic death has highlighted ongoing concerns about the treatment of activists and civilians in conflict zones, further fueling calls for a review of international responses and policies.

