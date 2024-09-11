Galaxy Health Insurance Appoints Industry Veteran G. Srinivasan as the MD & CEO

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru 9th September: IRDAI has recently granted license to M/s. Galaxy Health Insurance Co Ltd (formerly known as Galaxy Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd), to function as a Standalone Health Insurer. The Company is jointly promoted by Shri. Venu Srinivasan’s renowned industrial giant - TVS group who have joined hands with the family of Shri. V. Jagannathan, former CMD of United India Insurance Co. Ltd and the founder of Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd.



Mr. G. Srinivasan has been appointed as the MD & CEO of the Company. Mr. G. Srinivasan is a prominent figure in the insurance industry and has forty years of experience in various aspects of the Insurance landscape. He has held leadership positions in United India Insurance Co. Ltd., New India Assurance Co. Ltd., and to his credit, it was during his tenure that New India went public. He has been the Director of various Boards including GIC Re. He was also the Chairman of General Insurance Council and was also the Director of National Insurance Academy, Pune.



The Board currently also comprises of:



The Chairman, Dr Sai Satish, a renowned Cardiologist and a pioneer in the field of non-surgical heart valve repair/replacement procedures who has championed heart health and healthy living for almost 3 decades.



And Director, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, who is currently the Managing Director of TVS Motor Company. He is also the Managing Director of TVS Holdings Ltd, the holding Company and Chairman of TVS Credit Services Limited, the Non-Banking Finance arm of the group.



The Company has taken it upon itself to provide the best of services; and services to the insuring public will be the first priority of the Company, in









