Pearson Elevates STEM Education in India with Launch of 'Conceptual Physics' Learning Experience

Bengaluru, India 9 September 2024: In a significant move to advance STEM education in India, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today unveiled the 13th edition of 'Conceptual Physics' by renowned physicist Prof. Paul G. Hewitt in India. The unveiling took place during an event, held at the Infosys Science Foundation, with Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys. Murthy endorsed the book as essential reading for Indian students who want to master the principles of physics.



Today’s launch aligns with India’s 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047, which prioritizes higher-quality education. The updated edition of 'Conceptual Physics' supports India’s modern STEM curriculum goals to serve both students and educators. By releasing this edition in India, Pearson is giving students new opportunities to access comprehensive physics content, covering key topics such as mechanics, thermodynamics, electricity and magnetism, waves, and modern physics, with a focus on current applications in digital technology, environment, and energy.



"As we work to strengthen STEM education in India, it is essential that our students have access to world-class learning resources. 'Conceptual Physics' by Paul G. Hewitt is a prime example, emphasizing conceptual understanding and real-world applications to make physics more relatable. I am thrilled that Pearson's launch will make this invaluable resource accessible to STEM students across India. Such high-quality content is crucial for positioning India as a global education hub. 'Conceptual Physics' is student-centric and a vital step towards this goal.” said Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys.



Conceptual Physics, authored by Prof. Paul G. Hewitt, an internationally acclaimed author, is widely recognized for its unique approach to simplifying complex physics concepts, making them accessible and engaging for higher education aspirants. This learning experience has been instrumental in transforming the way physics is taught and understood globally, by emphasizing the principle of ‘concepts before calculations. The latest edition by Pearson builds on this legacy, offering updated content, real-world analogies, and the popular Hewitt-Drew-It screencasts that make learning physics both informative and fun. In India, where the focus on STEM education is intensifying, it will be a vital learning resource for individuals aiming to excel in the fields of physics.



Vinay Swamy, Country Head, Pearson India, said, “As India emerges as a global engineering hub, it is crucial to provide quality learning resources. We adapt our extensive content library, featuring works by international authors, to meet regional needs and cultural contexts. Committed to serving the Indian market, we ensure our content aligns with the highest international standards. Soon, we will introduce 'Conceptual Physics' in regional languages like Hindi and Kannada to make it accessible to even more students and educators.”



The 13th edition of ‘Conceptual Physics’ will be available in India in the nearest bookstores and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and others.



“I am deeply satisfied to see the 13th edition of Conceptual Physics being launched in India by Pearson. My aim continues to be opening the eyes of students to see, appreciate, and understand how physics is relevant to their everyday lives. With the book’s clear explanations, both science and non-science students can welcome the joy of truly learning physics concepts and foster a love for STEM education. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Narayan Murthy for recognizing the book as essential for Indian students. His support highlights the importance of accessible education in shaping our future.” Prof. Paul G. Hewitt



Notes to the editor:

About Conceptual Physics authored by Prof Paul G. Hewitt:

Paul Hewitt’s best-selling Conceptual Physics defined the liberal arts physics course over 30 years ago and continues as the benchmark. Hewitt’s text is guided by the principle of concepts before calculations" and is famous for engaging students with real-world analogies and imagery to build a strong conceptual understanding of physical principles, ranging from classical mechanics to modern physics. The 13th Edition continues to make physics delightful for students with informative and fun Hewitt-Drew-It screencasts, updated content and applications, and new engaging activities.



FEATURES:

• Current applications and topics include digital technology, environment, and energy. These topics are at the forefront of everyone’s consciousness these days and an intelligent awareness of their scientific foundations will give rise to better decision making in the political arena and keep students aware of current events.

• Chapter Openers feature updated photos to reflect the diversity found in the sciences today and include new photos and descriptions of professors and those in industry.

• End-of-Chapter sections align to Bloom’s Taxonomy with all end-of-chapter material falling into Bloom’s taxonomy categories.

• Check Yourself and Check Your Answer boxes embedded within the text help students gauge their level of understanding of the material just covered.

• Practicing Physics boxes allow students to work through a problem or experiment based on the material covered in each chapter.

• Conceptual Think and Rank end of chapter exercises help students master important concepts.







