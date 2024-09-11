ARETUM Holdings LLC Expands Leadership Team Bringing On Tiffany Bailey As Executive VP Of Operations And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aretum LLC, proudly announces the appointment of Tiffany Bailey as Executive Vice President of Operations and Growth. Tiffany is a highly respected leader with an impressive track record of driving business growth, operational excellence, and strategic innovation across both Defense and Civilian markets. She has consistently delivered outstanding results, including a 25% increase in revenue and share within two years and developing a $1 billion pipeline of high-value opportunities. Her proven expertise in cultivating Federal CRM pipelines, forging strategic alliances, and streamlining operational efficiencies will be instrumental in propelling Aretum's growth and market presence.

Tiffany Bailey

Rohit Gupta, CEO of Aretum, stated, "I am thrilled to welcome Tiffany to our executive leadership team. Her extensive experience in corporate strategy, P&L responsibility, and organizational leadership aligns perfectly with Aretum's goals of achieving unparalleled success and growth in the industry. Tiffany's commitment to driving continuous improvement and championing new service capabilities will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner to our government customers in advancing their missions." Tiffany Bailey's addition to the team marks a significant step forward for Aretum as it continues to establish itself as an industry leader, committed to innovation and excellence.

Media Contact:

Catherine Gould

(703) 879-7737

[email protected]

SOURCE Aretum

