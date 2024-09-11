MANDARIN ORIENTAL AL FAISALIAH, RIYADH ANNOUNCES SAUDI NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATIONS

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 10 September, 2024: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is celebrating Saudi National Day with a host of culinary events across the four-day weekend. Starting from 20 September, guests are invited to join together at Riyadh’s most iconic hotel under the patriotic ‘We Dream, We Achieve’ banner.



13 Regions Brunch at La Brasserie

Showcasing authentic dishes from all 13 provinces, amid an array of traditional artworks and live Arabic entertainment, this themed brunch taking place on 23 September at La Brasserie is not to be missed. The 13 Regions Brunch features flavours from across the Kingdom, interactive cooking stations, and a celebratory cake to mark the 94th National Day.



Saudi-Inspired Afternoon Tea

From the 20th until the 23rd of September, The Globe is hosting its 13 Regions Afternoon Tea replete with exquisite sweet and savoury creations. Guests can enjoy this culinary adventure perched above the clouds in Al Faisaliah Tower from 3pm to 6pm, priced at SAR 225 per person.



Meanwhile, The Mandarin Lounge is elevating its daily Afternoon Tea tradition with live Arabic music and Saudi activities from 20 – 23 September. Encompassing henna designs, Arabic calligraphy and a delicious menu, this unique experience is priced at AED SAR 225 per person and is available between 4pm and 9pm.







