S&P Global highlights transformative potential of combining quantum computing with AI

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, S&P Global highlighted the transformative potential of combining quantum computing with artificial intelligence (AI) but also raised concerns about the associated risks. The ratings and analytics agency noted that while both quantum computing and AI individually offer groundbreaking advancements, their integration could redefine computational possibilities in ways previously unattainable.



The report emphasized that quantum computing’s immense processing power, coupled with AI’s capability to analyze vast datasets, promises revolutionary changes across various sectors. For instance, in healthcare, this synergy could lead to accelerated drug discovery, and in energy production, it could enhance optimization and sustainability efforts. The combination could potentially drive major advancements by leveraging the strengths of both technologies.



However, S&P Global also warned of significant risks. Quantum computers have the potential to undermine current public-key encryption methods, which could compromise cybersecurity. On the other hand, while AI could improve real-time threat detection and mitigation, the integration of quantum computing and AI might also heighten the risk of privacy breaches and identity theft by enabling the inference of sensitive information from seemingly harmless data.



The report pointed out that these technologies are still in their early stages and largely controlled by a small number of experts and institutions. The development of quantum AI will demand specialized knowledge and resources, including advanced hardware and algorithms. As a result, S&P Global anticipates that widespread commercial adoption of quantum AI is unlikely within the next decade, as it remains predominantly within the domain of well-funded institutions.

