Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Expands Latest Galaxy AI Features to Even More Users Around the World

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Co., Ltd. today announced the expansion of One UI 6.1.1, which will bring the latest Galaxy AI features to more Galaxy devices through a new update. With the rollout beginning in September, the update will extend the AI features of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to previous models including the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series. With the latest advanced features across communication, productivity and creativity, the updated OS will elevate every mobile experience for users to deliver greater intelligence and convenience.



Intuitive Communication Without Barriers

Communicating with someone in another language is simple and easy with Galaxy AI. Interpreter offers Listening Mode which will now be available on all expanded devices, and one-way translation — whether listening to a presentation. With Chat Assist, users can easily draft emails, social media posts, and more using Composer. Users can simply input a few keywords and Galaxy AI will generate a full message based on tone and personal style for review. Suggested replies, previously only available on Galaxy Z Flip6, will now be available on Galaxy S24 series devices — offering quick replies from the wrist when connected to Galaxy Watch7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.



Powerful Productivity From Anywhere

The latest expansion of Galaxy AI features can transform any Galaxy device into a powerful productivity tool. Note Assist makes time-consuming meeting notes a thing of the past, enabling translation and note summaries, while the newly added transcript feature can quickly create notes based on voice recordings. For added convenience, PDF Overlay Translation can effortlessly translate and overlay text in PDF files or even translate text in images and graphs. And Sketch to Image helps enhance photos by generating a selection of image options that perfectly complement the original image based on simple sketches. Also, the advanced search capabilities of Circle to Search with Google quickly generate search results and now offer step-by-step instructions for solving complex math problems, as well as newly added Sound Search feature.



Advanced Creativity Made Easy

Galaxy AI is enabling everyday users to create professional-grade content, whether they're an amateur photographer or aspiring content creator. Instantly create portraits in a variety of styles such as 3D cartoon or watercolor with Portrait Studio. Plus, Instant Slow-mo users can seamlessly slow a video down while maintaining smooth image quality before quickly saving and sharing in just a few simple steps.



Availability

The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will begin rolling out in Korea on September 5, followed by North America and Europe on September 9. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices and countries will be available in the coming weeks.



