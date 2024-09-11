Russia's Counteroffensive In Kursk Region“Totally Predictable” - Defense Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian are shifting from exclusively offensive operations in Kursk region to an effort to restrain Russian troops, whom they succeeded in pulling from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the head of the Center for Military and Research, Oleksandr Musienko, who commented on the recent reports on Russia launching a counteroffensive in the said area.

"The situation in Kursk region is completely predictable. The operation in Kursk region, from being exclusively offensive on the part of the Ukrainian troops, turns into an operation to restrain Russian troops. Currently, they (Russians - ed.) have amassed about 35,000 manpower in the area from where Russia is trying to counterattack. And it must be understood that these 35,000 are now not in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes but still in Kursk region. Therefore, the idea of ​​the Ukrainian command that Russia will eventually pull some troops and that we will them restrain them is working," he said.

Musienko noted that the new stage of the operation of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Kursk region is also aimed at preventing the redeployment of Russian units to other areas of active hostilities so that "in their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could gain a foothold in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes and improve our defenses as much as possible."

At the same time, the expert added, the Ukrainian command had been preparing for an enemy counterattack in Kursk region. According to Musienko, a tactical retreat from certain lines is acceptable. He assured that the Ukrainian military will employ forces trained specifically to repel such attacks.

"Such a scenario (of Russian counteroffensive - ed.) was also foreseen, that's why the Ukrainian forces not only advanced very quickly in Kursk region but also considered setting up defenses, stabilizing flanks, forming defensive positions. Now they are ready to repel enemy assaults, and they are inflicting losses on Russian troops, exhausting them. This will have an impact not only in Kursk region, but in general on the East, because in any case it is about weakening Russian units," he said.

As reported referring to DeepState analysts, the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian grouping in Kursk region has worsened. According to their data, the Russian army launched intensive assault operations, ferrying armored vehicles across the Seim and smaller rivers.