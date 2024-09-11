Iran's Pezeshkian Meets With His Iraqi Counterpart In Baghdad
9/11/2024 9:18:01 AM
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian met with his Iraqi
counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad, Azernews reports via
Iranian media outlets.
It is not yet known what issues they discussed.
Recall that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had an official
visit to Iraq. It was reported that the Iranian president had an
official welcoming ceremony at the Baghdad International
Airport.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani greeted Masoud
Pezeshkian. After the meeting with the head of government and the
delegation, there were a meeting between the President of Iraq
Abdul Latif Rashid, and the President of Iran.
