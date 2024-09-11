عربي


Iran's Pezeshkian Meets With His Iraqi Counterpart In Baghdad

9/11/2024 9:18:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad, Azernews reports via Iranian media outlets.

It is not yet known what issues they discussed.

Recall that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had an official visit to Iraq. It was reported that the Iranian president had an official welcoming ceremony at the Baghdad International Airport.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani greeted Masoud Pezeshkian. After the meeting with the head of government and the delegation, there were a meeting between the President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, and the President of Iran.

AzerNews

