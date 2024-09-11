Opus One Gold Corporation Announces Closing Of Second And Final Tranche Of Announced Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Corporation (OOR: TSXV) (“ Opus One ” or the“ Company ”), is pleased to announce the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering ”) of units of the Company (the“ Units ”).



As a part of the second tranche, the Company issued 5,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $100,000 at a price per Unit of $0.02 and was comprised of one common share of the Company (a“ Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a“ Warrant ”, and together, the“ Warrants ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share (each a“ Warrant Share ”) at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering. Therefore, in aggregate, the Company issued 18,050,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $361,000.

The Units were offered by way of the“accredited investor” exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to a four-month hold period in Canada following the closing of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company has not paid any finder's fees or issued any finder warrants.

Closing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

Shareholder Meeting

The Company also wishes to remind shareholders that its annual general meeting of its shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The meeting will be held via a virtual meeting platform and shareholders are reminded that they must register for the meeting using the following link: . Shareholders may also communicate with management before the meeting to obtain a copy of the meeting link for Thursday's meeting.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

ABOUT OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION

Opus One Gold Corporation is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or and Matagami areas.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 402-0388

Visit Opus One's website: