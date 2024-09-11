Congeress Never Supported Reservation, Caste Census: JD-U

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Responding to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's alleged anit-reservation remarks, the JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan on Wednesday said that the has never supported the reservation or the caste census.

"Congress has historically opposed both reservation and the caste census. In 1991, during a parliamentary debate, Rajiv Gandhi opposed the Mandal Commission. Even in 2011, when the caste census was proposed, Congress, despite being in power, did not back the initiative," said Rajiv Ranjan.

He added that in Karnataka, a caste survey was conducted but the reports were never made public.

"When we were part of the INDIA bloc, we suggested the caste census as an important matter during a meeting in Mumbai, but Congress did not agree back then," the JD-U Spokesperson alleged.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi - during his visit to the US - accused the NDA government of wanting to abolish reservations.

Responding to Tejaswi Yadav's allegation upon the Bihar government for rising crimes in the state, the JD-U Spokesperson reiterated that the people of Bihar can explain to Tejaswi Yadav that there were two models of government ruling in Bihar, one from 1990 to 2005 which was Lalu Yadav's and Rabri Devi's tenure while another model is Nitish Kumar's tenure from 2005 to 2024.

"The crime situation in both periods speaks for itself," he said.