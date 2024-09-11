MADD Canada Adds 22 New Names To Ontario Memorial Monument For Victims Of Impaired Driving

The Monument is located at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, Ontario. Since its inauguration in 2023, it has been engraved with the names of 158 innocent victims killed in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. Visually, the Ontario Memorial Monument is an artistic representation of the guardrails on the side of a road. It is a continuous rail held by wooden slabs, upon which the names of Ontario victims are engraved. The guardrail is a symbol of how we protect and cherish the memories of the victims and support their families.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with MADD Canada's representatives will be available upon request.