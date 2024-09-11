Powerdmarc Is Exhibiting At AWS Community Day In Armenia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PowerDMARC to participate in AWS Community Day Armenia 2024

PowerDMARC is participating in AWS Community Day, Armenia on the 14th of September 2024, at the American University of Armenia.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of domain security and email authentication solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the AWS Community Day event in Armenia. The event will take place on September 14th, 2024, at the American University of Armenia, bringing together enthusiasts, and experts, to explore the latest trends and innovations in cybersecurity.At AWS Community Day, PowerDMARC will showcase its advanced suite of email authentication and domain security services, including DMARC , SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT. These solutions are specifically designed to help protect domain names from email-based threats and enhance the security of email communications. PowerDMARC's platform is trusted by over 2,000 organizations worldwide, including governments and managed service providers (MSPs), for its robust security features and user-friendly interface.Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, expressed the company's enthusiasm for participating in the event, stating, "We are honored to be part of AWS Community Day in Armenia. This event provides us an excellent opportunity to connect with leading industry experts and discuss the critical role of email authentication in currenct times. We look forward to sharing our expertise and helping organizations secure their domain names more effectively."Attendees of AWS Community Day, Armenia, can visit PowerDMARC's booth near Manoogian Hall (1st floor) at the American University of Armenia. For additional details, please visit .About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

