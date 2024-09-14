TN Chief Minister To Meet PM Modi On Metro Phase 2, NEP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin who has come back to Chennai after a 17-day garnering trip to the US, said on Saturday that he would be meeting Prime Narendra Modi soon.

In a statement on Saturday, CM Stalin said that he would be meeting the PM on the issue of funding for the second phase of the metro rail project as well as on the issue of the National Education Policy (NEP).

CM Stalin was responding to Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan's statement that the state should accept NEP as a precondition for funding central projects.

CM Stalin in a statement said,“Tamil Nadu school education minister and officials are meeting Union ministers and officials regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). I will immediately seek an appointment with the Prime Minister regarding this.”

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu had in a statement on late Friday said that the state government had spent Rs 18,564 crore on CMRL phase 2 project.

The state finance minister was responding to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the Tamil Nadu government had spent only Rs 5880 crore of the Rs 21,000 crore loan facilitated by the Union government.

The CM also said there would be a change in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

It may be recalled that before his visit to the US, CM Stalin had told media persons that“change was inevitable.”

On his return, CM Stalin said there would certainly be a change.

In the statement he said,“There will be no gap between the DMK's words and actions. The party is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There will certainly be a situation that will fulfil your expectations.”

CM Stalin said there was no need for him to comment on the VCK's decision to invite the AIADMK for the conference demanding prohibition in Tamil Nadu as VCK leader and Member of Parliament, Thol. Thirumavalavan himself had clarified that the conference was not organised with any political motive.