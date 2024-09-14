SCCI Calls For Withdrawal Of Export Cess

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and (SCCI) has called for the withdrawal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's decision on the export cess.

SCCI President Fuad Ishaq warned the levy would undermine exports from KP and badly affect international flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit trade.

During a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here, participants discussed the enforcement of the cess on exports from the province.

The SCCI chief rejected the impression that there was an agreement between chambers, exporters and the provincial government on collecting a one percent cess on exports.

He explained the cess had not been implemented in any other province of the country. Its imposition by the KP government was tantamount to a discriminatory attitude, he remarked.

The SCCI chief asked the provincial government to withdraw the cess that would help boost exports, trade and business.

Ishaq said under SRO-121, there was no duty or tariff imposed on the transit trade that was carried out from Afghanistan through Pakistan.

