US Not Ready For Talks On Ukraine, Says Russia

MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia claims the United States is not willing for substantive dialogue on the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said:“The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that...”

Speaking to state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel, the ambassador alleged the Americans were not ready for a normal conversation.

At a meeting on Friday night, British Prime Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden are believed to have discussed allowing Ukraine to use British long-range Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

According to TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukraine needs Western help to strike deep into Russian territory.

NATO states were now not just debating Kiev's possible use of long-range Western weapons, said Putin, who added Moscow's response would be driven by its threat perception.

