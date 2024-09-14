India Implementing World’S Largest Food-Based Safety Net Programmes: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The country is implementing the world's largest food-based safety net programmes to ensure food security and nutrition, Nath Thakur, Union of State for and Farmers' Welfare, has said.

Addressing the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting held in Brazil from September 12-14, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India prioritises agricultural development.

“Our approach not only focuses on productivity but also ensures economic, social, environmental sustainability, enhancing prosperity and embodying a comprehensive vision for development. He further mentioned that India is implementing the world's largest food-based safety net programs to ensure food security and nutrition,” Thakur said.

The meeting focused around four key priority areas for global agriculture: sustainability of agriculture and food systems in their multiple paths, enhancing international trade's contribution to food security and nutrition, elevating the essential role of family farmers, smallholders, indigenous peoples and local communities in sustainable, resilient and inclusive agriculture and food systems and promoting the integration of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture into local and global value chains.

The minister emphasised India's commitment to developing resilient agricultural systems for a sustainable and prosperous future, highlighting its significance in empowering small and marginal fishers in India and other nations as well as enabling them to participate effectively in global trade discussions.

Thakur also held bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening India's agricultural relations with other countries.

He reiterated India's readiness to collaborate, learn and contribute to the collective global efforts required to address the pressing challenges facing global food systems.

Thakur also congratulated Brazil on a successful G20 Presidency, and extended wishes to South Africa for its upcoming Presidency.

Meanwhile, the area sown under kharif crop in the country has gone up to 1,065 lakh hectares so far this year compared to 1,044.85 lakh hectares in the same period last year on the back of better monsoon rains. The increase of 20.15 lakh hectares in sown area is expected to lead to higher production and incomes for farmers and help to keep food inflation in check.