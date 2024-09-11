Iran Pres. Arrives In Baghdad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday on his first foreign visit since he assumed power.
Welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani at the airport, he is expected to meet with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and several other Iraqi officials later in the day.
During his stay in Baghdad, the Iranian president is scheduled to witness the signing of 14 memoranda of understanding in various cooperation areas, mainly training, agriculture, religious tourism, media, communications and trade, reported Iraq's official news agency. (end)
