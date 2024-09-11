Trump, Harris clash over economic policies in heated debate

(MENAFN) During a televised debate on Tuesday evening, presidential candidate Donald wasted no time in attacking his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of lacking an original economic plan. Trump claimed that Harris had merely copied President Joe Biden's existing program, which he dismissed as simplistic and inadequate. "Harris doesn't have a plan," Trump asserted. "She copied Biden's plan, which is just four sentences saying, 'We're going to try to cut taxes.' She doesn't have a plan." He further escalated his criticism by renewing his earlier accusation that Harris subscribes to "Marxist" principles, emphasizing, "It's Marxism, and everybody knows it's Marxism."



In response, Harris countered Trump's attacks by arguing that his economic policies would likely worsen the U.S. budget deficit, whereas her approach is focused on strengthening the American economy by elevating the middle class and supporting American workers. Acknowledging one of her biggest electoral vulnerabilities—high costs and prices that have put pressure on American families and caused skepticism about President Biden's economic agenda—Harris outlined her proposals to expand the child tax credit, offer mortgage support for first-time homebuyers, and provide rebates for small businesses. She sharply criticized Trump's plan to impose high tariffs on foreign goods, equating it to a sales tax that would disproportionately impact the middle class.



Harris defended the Biden administration's efforts to stabilize the economy, arguing that they had to "clean up Donald Trump's mess." She positioned her economic proposals as a means to directly address the financial challenges facing American families. Meanwhile, Trump continued to criticize Harris by blaming the current administration for ongoing inflation, which he described as "a disaster for people, for the middle class, for all classes," although he was accused of exaggerating the extent of the price increases. The debate underscored the stark differences in economic philosophies between the two candidates, with each presenting a contrasting vision for the future of the American economy.



