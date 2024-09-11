Syphilis Cases In Tokyo Increasing At Record Pace

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Sep 11 (IANS) Syphilis infections in Tokyo are increasing at a record pace, with over 2,400 cases reported so far this year, official data has shown.

Some 2,460 cases have been reported in the capital, data from the Tokyo Metropolitan Infectious Surveillance Center showed, with experts noting an acceleration at a pace to approach last year's all-time annual high of 3,701, Xinhua news agency reported.

Men accounted for about 70 per cent of the cases, while women made up 30 per cent, the data showed. Infections were particularly rising among men in their 20s to 50s and women in their 20s.

Many infected individuals mistakenly believed they were safe because they knew their partners or were unaware of their infection for years, highlighting syphilis as an often overlooked disease, according to the institute.

To address the record-breaking increases in syphilis cases, Tokyo has established free, anonymous testing and consultation rooms in areas such as Shinjuku and Tama.

Tests are also available at public health centers, with the Shinjuku center offering 24-hour online reservations and weekend testing.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has urged residents to get tested immediately should they have any concerns.

Congenital syphilis, transmitted chiefly through sexual contact, can cause rashes and abnormalities in newborns. Infected children can develop symptoms such as inflammation of the eyes and hearing loss in a few years, even if they show no symptoms as infants.

A complete cure is possible for the disease if proper treatment is given at an early stage, but serious complications may develop in the brain and heart if syphilis is left untreated.