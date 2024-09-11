Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arjun Kapoor Reach Malaika’S Parents’ Residence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) After the news of Malaika Arora's father's death came out, the actress's former in-laws Salim and Salma Khan and her former beau Arjun Kapoor among many other celebrities reached at her parents' residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Kim Sharma, Seema Sajdeh, Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan reached the residence on Wednesday. An emotional Malaika was seen entering from a different gate.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora too reached the apartment building, from where according to reports their father Anil Arora committed suicide.

According to reports, Malaika's father Anil Arora on Wednesday died by suicide on Wednesday morning. However, some reports claim that it was an accident.

Several reports stated that Anil Arora jumped off the third floor from his apartment building in Bandra, Mumbai at around 9.00 AM on Wednesday morning.

According to media reports, the remains have been taken for postmortem to Bhabha Hospital.

Other details related to the death are still under development. Police are investigating the matter.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police issued a statement and said that Anil Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace of a Bandra building. The police added that investigation is underway but there is no information about the cause of the suicide.

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika in a recent interview spoke about how she was just 11-years-old, when her parents decided to part ways. She said that even though her childhood was“wonderful” it was“not easy” and said it was“tumultuous”.

“My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” said the actress in the interview.