Press Council Of Pakistan Demands Apology From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Over 'Offensive' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Sep 11 (IANS) The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur to issue an apology for his "derogatory" comments made against journalists during a public meeting in Tarnol.

PCP Chairman Arshad Jadoon condemned CM Gandapur's remarks, made on September 8, as "irresponsible and inappropriate," particularly highlighting the offensive nature of the comments directed at female journalists, Pakistan's leading daily, Dawn reported.

The PCP's statement emphasised that CM Gandapur's language was both unprofessional and disrespectful, undermining the dignity of his office and setting a poor example for the public.

“As the chief executive of the province, it is expected that you will maintain a level of decorum and respect in your communication. The use of abusive language not only undermines the dignity of your office but also sets a poor example for the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, "Jadoon stated.

The PCP's directive references Section 8 of the PCP Ordinance, which mandates the council to protect press freedom and address complaints from journalists and media institutions.

In line with this, the PCP has called on CM Gandapur to refrain from using "vulgar and irresponsible language" regarding journalists, with a particular focus on women reporters.

CM Gandapur has been given 15 days from the issuance of the notice to deliver a formal apology. Failure to comply with this request could lead to further action by the council.

The PCP's intervention highlights ongoing concerns about the treatment of journalists and the need for respect and professionalism in public discourse.