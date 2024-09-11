ISMA Leads India's Energy Transformation With Asia's First-Of-Its-Kind CBG Workshop

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India 11th Sept 2024 – The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its multi-stakeholder on the development of Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects at sugar biorefineries in the country. The workshop, organised in collaboration with Verra and the first of its kind in Asia, marks a pivotal step in advancing India's clean landscape by transforming sugar refineries into hubs of bioenergy production.



Aimed at unlocking new opportunities in India's bioenergy sector, the workshop brought together key stakeholders from the CBG value chain with discussions aimed at practical solutions for CBG blending.



Mr. Deepak Ballani, Director General of the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), said, "This workshop is not just a milestone for ISMA, but a critical juncture for the entire Indian sugar industry. By transforming our sugar refineries into bioenergy hubs capable of producing Compressed Biogas (CBG), we are taking decisive steps towards achieving the government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India)."



He continued, "The significance of this workshop lies in its ability to bring together diverse stakeholders from across the CBG value chain, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. We have set the stage for unlocking the true potential of CBG production within the sugar industry, which has the capability to produce over 10 lakh tonnes annually. This initiative not only supports India's clean energy goals but also empowers our 55 million farmers by transitioning them from being solely 'Anna Dattas' (food providers) to 'Urja Dattas' (energy providers).



The workshop was also graced by Shri Anand Kumar Jha, Director, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Mo&PNG), who has been instrumental in the deployment of CBG in India. In his address, he brought out the support of the government towards the initiative of CBG and lauded ISMA for its proactive leadership in the sector. He further underscored the importance of using local resources to ensure clean energy security for rural areas across India, helping the country transition towards an equitable and responsible energy future.



Furthermore, ISMA and Verra have signed an MOU to further develop carbon accounting systems and high-quality carbon credits under the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) program. Initially focusing on CBG, the partnership will expand to other bioenergy and bioproducts, fostering collaboration and policy advocacy to support the industry's growth.





