Awqaf Announces The Seizure Of Three Unlicensed Umrah Offices Referred To Legal Authorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Qatar (Awqaf) announced that the judicial inspectors of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department seized and fined three Umrah offices for offering Umrah services without obtaining a license to operate, and referred them to the authorities in the country to take the necessary legal measures against them.

The Ministry stressed that all offices wishing to offer Umrah services must obtain a license to organize Umrah trips from the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, in accordance with the rules and regulations in force in this regard.

The Ministry also pointed out that the judicial police inspectors of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department periodically conduct inspection campaigns on Umrah offices to ensure that they have obtained a business license and adhere to the rules and regulations in place, and to seize violating offices and refer them to the legal authorities in the country.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, pays great attention to organizing the procedures for licensing Umrah offices, to ensure the provision of distinguished services and achieve the highest levels of quality and safety for pilgrims.