Najm takes part in 24 Fintech as a Platinum Sponsor

Najm for Insurance Services has announced its platinum sponsorship of the ‘24 Fintech’ conference, which specializes in the financial technology sector. The conference is taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, opening its sessions from Tuesday, September 3, up until Thursday, September 5.

Najm’s sponsorship of this conference is due to its significance in supporting and developing the local and global insurance and financial services sector. It also provides an opportunity for Najm to showcase the digital solutions and services it has developed to enhance customer experience and improve insurance operations. This includes the ‘Virtual Visit Service,’ which allows customers to have direct video call with customer service representatives, and the ‘NRN’ system, which offers a distinguished experience for clients following an accident.

Najm is participating in ‘24 FinTech’ through its distinctive booth in Hall 2, where it will introduce Najm as a unique entity that aims to empower the insurance sector, enhance customer experience, and improve road safety through advanced solutions developed by the company. This participation reflects Najm’s plans to expand its operations besides its role in treating traffic accidents.

Furthermore, Najm plays a significant role in ‘24 Fintech’ by having its leadership attend the conference sessions, with the company’s CEO, Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, participating as a member in the Insurance Authority Hackathon judging panel to select the best innovative projects. Additionally, two senior executives from the company, Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf and Mr. Rami Al-Ghamdi, will give a presentation on the integration of innovative financial technology to enhance road safety and manage accidents. They will also participate in a panel discussion on the impact of insurance technology on the integrated ecosystem of the insurance sector and the importance of innovative digital solutions in enhancing efficiency, improving customer experience, and managing risks.

In this context, Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, said: "Our participation in the '24 FinTech’ conference reflects our commitment to adopting the latest technologies to enhance customer experience and improve the quality of insurance services. We continuously strive to provide innovative solutions that contribute to improving road safety and efficiently meeting our customers' needs, in addition to enhancing the quality of life to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Digital transformation is a cornerstone of Najm’s strategy as it reinforces our innovation-based approach in our products and services, thereby reimagining the customer experience. We are committed to offering new services with added value, contributing to reducing insurance risks, and being part of the customer protection and community safety system. Additionally, Najm plays a positive role in expanding operational activities and creating diverse partnerships that enhance the company’s role in a manner that positively aligns with expected growth, empowering the Saudi insurance sector to face challenges and achieve sustainable growth in line with global developments, " He added.

It is noteworthy that Riyadh is hosting the ‘24 Fintech’ conference, which specializes in the financial technology sector, organized in collaboration with the Financial Sector Development Program, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the Capital Market Authority, the Insurance Authority, and "FinTech Saudi."

Najm for Insurance Services is a closed Saudi joint-stock company. It was established in 2007 (1428 AH) with the aim of enhancing the motor insurance sector in the Kingdom. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services for citizens, residents, and visitors in over 40 cities and governorates across the Kingdom, with a workforce of experienced and skilled Saudi employees constituting 98% of the company’s total workforce.





