Irani Cup To Be Played In Lucknow From Oct 1-5

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The 2024/25 Irani Cup game, which was supposed to be held in Mumbai from October 1 to 5, has been shifted to Lucknow. The match will be played between current Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai and a Rest of the India side selected by the national selection committee.

Several officials in the Uttar Pradesh Association (UPCA) have confirmed to IANS on Wednesday that they will be hosting the Irani Cup game, which will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket in Lucknow. As of now, the venue is hosting second season of the six-team UPT20 League.

IANS also understands that the Irani Cup match being moved from Mumbai to Lucknow is due to the extended monsoon in the city, leaving no time for the ground staff to prepare pitches and outfield in time for the proceedings to take place.

As per Accuweather, there is rain forecasted in Mumbai till early October, while it shows sunshine in Lucknow for the same time period. Players from the Indian Test team won't feature in the Rest of India squad, as it clashes with final day of second match against Bangladesh, to be held at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium to win their 42nd title. Last year, Rest of India won the Irani Cup after beating Saurashtra by 175 runs in Rajkot.

The inaugural edition of the Irani Cup was played in March 1960, and is named after Zal R Irani, who served as Treasurer and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rest of India has won the trophy 26 times, while Mumbai has emerged victorious 14 times.