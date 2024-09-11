'Even Pakistani Leaders Would...,' BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Meeting 'Anti-India Voice' Ilhan Omar In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticised leader Rahul Gandhi following his meeting with US Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar in the United States of America.

Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota , US has often drawn attention for her controversial positions, particularly regarding India.

| 'Two Businessmen Control Everything': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Gautam Adani

"India's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in the USA, a Pakistan-sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist, and an advocate of independent Kashmir. Even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements. Congress is now openly working against India," BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X accusing accused him of working against the country.

Omar's stance has often provoked reactions in India. Recently, she commented on the India-Canada row, urging the US to fully support the Canadian investigation into India's alleged involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Gandhi, during his three-day visit to the United States, engaged with the Indian diaspora, students, and US lawmakers. His trip began with meetings at the Rayburn House Office Building, hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. Among the attendees were US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Ilhan Omar , Hank Johnson and Jan Schakowsky.

" Ilhan had introduced anti India resolutions in US Congress. She has been against abrogation of Article 370. She violated India's sovereignty & visited PoK on a trip sponsored by Pakistan, Why did Rahul Gandhi have to meet her? Why is he engaging with the most radical anti India elements on every foreign trip? In BJP virodh - desh virodh is ok?," another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.