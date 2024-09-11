Qatar, Palestine Ministers Of State For Foreign Affairs Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine H E Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, on the sidelines of the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the level of Foreign Ministers in Cairo yesterday. They discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.