Qatar, Palestine Ministers Of State For Foreign Affairs Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip
Date
9/11/2024 2:24:59 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine H E Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, on the sidelines of the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the level of Foreign Ministers in Cairo yesterday. They discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.
MENAFN11092024000063011010ID1108660520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.