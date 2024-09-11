Jigar Sagar Exits Creative Zone in Multi-Million Deal, Shifts Focus to Government Services and Freezone Operations

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE - 09 September , 2024 - Jigar Sagar, a prominent UAE-based entrepreneur and investor, today announced the successful completion of the sale of his shares in Creative Zone, a leading business setup and consultancy firm, to an fund in a multi-million dollar deal. Sagar will now focus his efforts on government services and multiple free zone operations through public-private partnerships.



Sagar has been instrumental in the growth and success of Creative Zone, transforming it into the largest business setup advisory firm in Dubai. Leading a team of 160 professionals, he has elevated the company to unparalleled heights, earning accolades and facilitating expansion into new territories. He also spearheaded the establishment of Creative Zone Business Hub and Creative Zone Tax & Accounting.



Sagar's journey with Creative Zone began when he joined the company as a Finance Manager when it was just a few months old. He gradually got involved in sales, operations, and government relations, eventually becoming the sole and trusted point of contact for government relations. He later bought into the company with a minority stake.



"I am incredibly grateful for what we have achieved at Creative Zone and the impact we have made on the entrepreneurial landscape in the UAE," said Sagar. "As I move on to my next chapter, I am excited to continue driving innovation and growth through my work with government entities and free zones."



Sagar's entrepreneurial journey spans over 31 ventures with a combined valuation exceeding $350 million. His expertise in public-private partnerships has revolutionised the development of multiple UAE free zones, digital government services, and infused them with cutting-edge digitization and innovation.



In addition to his work with government services and free zones, Sagar will continue to oversee his diverse portfolio of companies, including Triliv Holdings, EZMS, AppiZap, Créo, MPlatform, Ocube and Talent Higher, among others. His long-term vision aims to empower over 100 million entrepreneurs globally, reinforcing his commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.





