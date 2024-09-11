The Upcoming Bollywood Movie 'Panipat' Sparks Anger Among The Pashtun's Of Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After the trailer of movie ' Panipat ' released, it sparked anger among the Pashtun's tribe of Afghanistan.

The Panipat trailer went among Afghanistan social users with many controversial discussions.

Some have welcomed it as the reality of history, while other group have criticized it, claiming that parts of the history has been forged in favor of specific groups.

The Bollywood cinema have recently produced a movie from a 250 year old historic tale of ' Panipat ' war where the Afghan king, Ahmadshah Durrani also called as Ahmadshah Abdali attacks India and kills at least 70,000 Maratha soldiers in his first attempt.

'Panipat' is the name of a popular historical conflict between Afghanistan and India in the eighteenth century.

The main characters are Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanson in the lead roles.

The movie has been jointly produced by

Sunita Gowariker

and

Rohit Shelatkar

under the direction of Ashutosh Gowariker.

Indian actor, Sanjay Dutt, who has played his role as Ahmad Shah Abdali has recently tweeted as“ahmad Shah Abdali – Death strikes where his shadow falls”.

The movie is to be screened on the 6th of December, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed in a tweet.

Ahmad Shah Durrani also known as Ahmad Khan Abdali was the founder of Durani Empire and is regarded as the historic leader of Pashtun's and the founder of the contemporary state of Afghanistan.

Ahmad Shah Durrani raided India for eight times between 1748 and 1767 including the Panipat war wherein around 70,000 Maratha soldiers were killed.

