PM Modi Pens 'Heart-Warming Letter' To Hockey Stalwart Sreejesh On His Retirement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi wrote a letter to former Indian hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh to convey an appreciation for his "monumental contributions" to Indian hockey.

The former Indian custodian, often called as 'The Wall', shared a letter he received from Prime Minister on social and captioned the post, "Received this heart-warming letter from @narendramodi Sir on my retirement.

"Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me."

Sreejesh, who made his international debut during the 2006 South Asian Games in Sri Lanka, has 328 caps to his name so far. He recently called time on a legendary career with a second straight Olympic bronze medal at Paris Games.

"First of all, congratulations on yet another outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics to bring home the bronze medal. It must have been a deeply emotional moment for you to savour the sweetness of victory while also digesting the fact that this would be your last game for the country as a player," the letter from PM Modi read.

"I am sure that the final hooter that sounded in the game was only a signal for the beginning of the next half of the game of life, in which you will be the Head Coach of the Junior Men's team. I am sure your work in the new role will be as impactful and inspirational," it read further.

Sreejesh has also been a member of the 2022 Asian Games gold medal-winning side, as well as winning the Asian Champions Trophy on four occasions and winning the bronze medal in the FIH Hockey World League Final in 2015. He was also conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

"As you call it a day on your playing career, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your monumental contributions to Indian hockey," the letter read.

Sreejesh has also been conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri in 2017. He was also a part of the Indian squad that won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games and a gold medal at last year's Asian Games.

"When you stood on the field as our goalkeeper, there was a sense of assurance in the hearts of Indian fans that no matter what, Sreejesh will take care. Time and again, you have been the wall that stood between victory and defeat, with your quick reflexes, sharp instincts and calm confidence under pressure.

"Over the years, you have given our nation hundreds of unforgettable moments. For example, people remember the way you saved multiple penalty strokes and helped us win the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games final. Under your leadership, the team reached the quarterfinals at the Rio Olympics, marking a resurgence in Indian hockey.

Following Sreejesh's retirement after playing a pivotal role in securing India's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the recently concluded Paris Games, Hockey India in the honour of "The Wall", retired his jersey no. 16 from the senior national team.

"The back-to-back medals in Tokyo and Paris, in which you played a crucial role, are a dream come true for crores of fans. There are countless such memories that one can recall and one letter would never be sufficient!" it concluded.