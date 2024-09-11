DPRK Top Leader Calls For Stronger Economic Development, National Defence

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Sept 11 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), called for greater efforts for economic development and strengthening national defence, on the occasion of the country's 76th founding anniversary, it was reported, yesterday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks during a National Day speech on Monday, at the headquarters building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. He outlined a detailed state work plan, based on a review of the country's development so far this year.

The DPRK's top leader said, economic growth has trended up this year, as the national economic sectors met their production targets“without fail.” The country's light industry and urban management are also poised for further improvements.

According to the report, during his speech, Kim also listed favourable agricultural production rates and expected“fairly good harvests” for the rest of the year. He added that, the DPRK's military strength was due to critical national defence research and production achievements.

In his National Day address, the DPRK's top leader also emphasised the need to boost national productivity, by guiding key industries to meet their production targets. He also stressed the importance of the construction sector achieving this year's plan, emphasising“thoroughly” ensuring construction quality, and reminded the agricultural sector to meet this year's farming goals, while preparing for the next.

It said, Kim expressed heightened urgency to strengthen national defence capabilities, given current security developments on the Korean Peninsula.

Noting the U.S.-led military alliances in the region have turned into“a nuclear-based military bloc,” posing a grave threat to the military security environment around the DPRK, Kim vowed, the country would“take more important measures and make constant efforts to maintain and further boost its military supremacy.”

Strong power means“a genuine peace and an absolute guarantee for the development of our country,” Kim was quoted as saying.– NNN-KCNA

