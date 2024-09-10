Manipur: 'Unpleasant Incidents Gave Severe Jolt,' Governor Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Intense Situation 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amit the unrest, Manipur state on Tuesday ordered all government, aided, private colleges to remain shut. Here are the top ten updates:

1. The Higher and Technical Education Department of Manipur announced that all government, aided, and private colleges would be closed until September 12. This decision was conveyed through an official order signed by Laishram Dolie Devi, the Joint Secretary of Higher and Technical Education. According to the order, all colleges in the state will be shut on Wednesday, September 11, and Thursday, September 12.

2. Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over fresh incidents of violence in the state and appealed to all the stakeholders to establish peace.

3. In an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, the governor said,“Peace and people's cooperation are the only means that bring societal development. Manipur , the 'land of jewels' is not an exception. This state, for a long time, has been an important entity for taking the round development of India to a greater height. However, it has been seen that the state for the last few months has been in turmoil. Some unpleasant incidents gave a severe jolt to the dedicated efforts of the central and state governments towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state.”

3. He further mentioned that he is constantly speaking to public leaders and students in efforts to establish peace in the state.



4. "In the wake of the sudden spurt of violent incidents, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep concern. The governor has said that violence is not the solution to any problem. Everyone will have to contribute and find ways to overcome this problem. ln his bid to solve the problem with the help of the public, the governor is constantly speaking to public leaders, students, and the people in general. Moreover, dedicated efforts are being made in this regard," the official statement said.

4. The Manipur Governor further appealed to all sections of society, student organisations, and public leaders to work together to establish peace and help Manipur scale a new height of growth and development.

6. Meanwhile, the state government has imposed a ban on internet services in the state starting on Tuesday.

7. In a notice issued by the Manipur government on Tuesday, it was noted that the ban on the internet is to prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X. According to the orders by the Manipur government, the internet ban will continue till September 15.

8. Earlier, Manipur Inspector General of Police for Operations, IK Muviah, said that they would most likely hand over all the pieces of evidence that they have collected during their investigation of the drone bombing case to the central investigating agencies and that it will be investigated at a higher level.

9. In a series of highly effective joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security forces conducted extensive search and recovery missions across multiple districts in Manipur.

10. According to an official release, these operations, carried out in the first week of September 2024, led to the substantial recovery of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores. The success of these efforts underscores the effectiveness of the collaborative actions taken by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security forces.

(With inputs from agencies)