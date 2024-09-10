Ambassador Hugues Sanon Awards His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Zu Schaumburg-Lippe At New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hollywoods real Royal host, Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe touched by Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon prestigious Awards.

Global Peace Ambassador Hugues Sanon, honors Hollywoods real Royal host, His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe, on behalf of Cojep and New York State Senator George Borrello.

Ambassador Hugues Sanon, Hollywoods real Royal host, His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe, Prashant Goyal and top model Emmanuella Sanon posing together during the International Heritage show at NYFW

Hollywoods real Royal host, His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe touched by Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon prestigious Awards.

- Ambassador Dr Hugues SanonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, September 7, 2024, the International Heritage Fashion Week of NYFW took place at Loft39 in Midtown Manhattan. Stardesigner Prashant Goyal was showcasing an extraordinary lineup of designers and models under the theme "Elevate Your Culture by celebrating inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry”.Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, on behalf of his prestigious organization accredited at the United Nations, UNESCO and the European Parliament, presented His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe the Medal of Honor and a special pin for his leadership, tireless service and impact on New York and International Heritage Fashion Week through exceptional support promoting the arts, fashion, raising awareness about cultural diversity and fostering respect and appreciation through fashion.Ambassador Hugues Sanon also presented His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe an official Certificate of Recognition from the Honorable Senator George Borrello from the 57th New York State Senate District for his many years of humanitarian service and for promoting arts and cultural diversity.Mr. Sanon adds: "Prince Mario-Max endeavors in the USA are a unique fusion of philanthropy, professionalism in the entertainment industry and staying true to his Royal legacy as working German Royal and proud son of the remarkable historic dignitaries Their Highnesses Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and always honors his Grandmother's legacy, Her Royal Highness Princess Feodora of Denmark.The air he breathes and the speeches he gives are filled with kindness, dignity and love. That is why everyone loves the elegant and distinguished Prince in the business, society, fashion and philanthropic circles. He is a true Royal Celebrity next to becoming an American Hollywood icon."Dr. Hugues Sanon commended His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe for his dedication and leadership, and distinguishing himself as a great leader who has promoted the arts, fashion and cultural diversity.Mr. His excellency Hugues Sanon also praised His Highness for inspiring designers, stylists and young models to embrace their own talent, cultural diversity and artistic visions.In honoring His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe with the Medal of Honor, Ambassador Hugues Sanon also believes that His Highness has a great artistic and cultural personality which allows him to create an atmosphere of joy and unwavering optimism.His Highness Prince Dr. Mario-Max Prinz Zu Schaumburg-Lippe, expressed his appreciation for the Medal of Honor and the Special Pin, and expressed his thanks to His Excellency Ambassador Hugues Sanon for his exceptional service in favor of peace, human rights, cultural diversity and sustainable development on a global scale.The Medal of Honor is the highest decoration given by COJEP International. It is awarded to individuals who have impacted their community and the world through their humanitarian service, and who have distinguished themselves through acts of bravery beyond the call of duty in their lives.Ambassador Hugues Sanon has presented the Medal of Honor to a number of international and national dignitaries as well as several local leaders including His Excellency Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe and to His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Jallow, Vice President of Gambia, Senator George Bollero, City of Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, County Sheriff James Quattrone, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, Mayor Kimberly Ecklund, Mayor Randy Holcomb, Rev. Mark Hinman of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Dr. Bernard Fialcoff; Mayor Johnny Ford, founder and president of the World Conference of Mayors; Sheriff Anthony Miranda, New York City Sheriff; Dr. Binod Verma, former president of New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Charles Olawole, president of the Pan African Unity Summit Group; Harlem Globetrotter Robert Richard, Rev. Dr. Agorom Dike, founder of Africa and the Caribbean Through Faith-Based Partnerships and liaison to the White House, honorable Mayor Cashenna A. Cross of Glenarden, Maryland; Dr. Gloria Crosslin, Miss Virginia World 2022 and to the following police chiefs for their service to the Chautauqua County community: Chiefs of Police Timothy Jackson, Jamestown; William Ohnmeiss Jr., Ellicott; Christopher A. DePonceau, Lakewood and Busti; David Ortolano, Dunkirk; Robert Genther, Westfield; with New York State Police Captain Daniel Hollands, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone.Prince Mario-Max accepted these high decorations praising Ambassador Hugues Sanon: "His Excellency is the manifestation of an amazingly outstanding, captivating and one of a kind leader in the United Nations, Diplomatic and Philanthropic Arenas. Furthermore he is one of the most respected and popular figures in the top-rank of international statemen circles. I am eternally grateful that my dear friend, star-designer and fashion mogul Prashant Goyal brought Ambassador Hugues Sanon in my life and treasure every moment seeing or collaborating with his Excellency on matters of international relevance.His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe is a real Royal, working Royal and Award winning event and TV-host, Bertelsmann Random house author, public speaker and philanthropist. Instagram: @princemariomaxHugues Sanon is the Special Envoy of International Relations to the UN for the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP), current Vice-President of Global Organization for sustainable development accredited at the United Nations and also the Global Ambassador for the Foundation for a Drug Free World.Sanon is well-respected for his outstanding humanitarian work and his contribution to the world of peace. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous missions around the globe on conflict resolution, helping reducing poverty, promoting Peace, Love and conscience and economic development.Mr. Sanon has given motivational speeches at numerous high profile events throughout the United States and abroad such as: United Nations, Washington DC, Los Angeles CA, New Jersey, Canada, Mexico, El-Salvador, Dominican republic, Geneva, Honduras, Guatemala, San Salvador, Haiti and He has also provided counseling to high level figures including: diplomats, UN Ambassadors, politicians, mayors, police chies, army generals, local and national government members as well as religious leaders.Sanon's commitment to global peace, awareness, sustainability, and building bridges among leaders is unrivaled. Dr. Sanon emphasizes the need for cooperation within society to strengthen peace, justice and sustainable development.

Voix Caraibes News Network

COJEP International/Lejournal Haiti

862-438-6690

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.