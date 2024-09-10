SK Hynix Develops PEB110 E1.S For Data Centers



New SSD delivers 2x performance, over 30% greater power efficiency than previous generation by applying 5th-generation PCIe

Mass production to begin in Q2 next year following customer qualification

SK hynix to enhance data center SSD portfolio to meet diverse customer needs Company to consolidate position as No. 1 global AI memory provider in NAND solutions such as SSDs following success with HBM

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company",

) announced today that it has developed PEB110 E1.S (PEB110), a high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) for data centers.

SK hynix develops PEB110 for data centers

SK hynix develops PEB110 for data centers

With the advent of the AI era, customer demand for high-performance NAND solutions such as SSDs for data centers, as well as ultra-fast DRAM chips including high bandwidth memory (HBM), is growing. In line with this trend, the company has developed and introduced a new product with improved data processing speed and power efficiency by applying the fifth-generation (Gen5) PCIe[1] specifications.

SK hynix expects to meet diverse customer needs with a more robust SSD portfolio following successful mass production of PS1010[2] with the introduction of PEB110.

The company is currently in the qualification process with a global data center customer and plans to begin mass production of the product in the second quarter of next year, pending qualification.

PCle Gen5, applied to the new product, provides twice the bandwidth of the fourth generation (Gen4), enabling PEB110 to achieve data transfer rates of up to 32 gigatransfers per second (GT/s). This enables PEB110 to double the performance of the previous generation and improve power efficiency by more than 30%.

SK hynix has also applied the security protocol and data model technology, or SPDM, to PEB110, for the first time for its data-center SSDs to significantly enhance information security features.

SPDM, a key security solution specialized in protecting server systems, offers secure authentication and monitoring of servers. With the recent increase in cyberattacks on data centers, the company expects that PEB110 with SPDM will meet the high information security needs of customers.

The product will be released in three capacity versions-2 terabyte (TB), 4 TB, and 8 TB-and supports the OCP[3] version 2.5 specifications for greater compatibility across global data centers.

"The new product builds on the company's best-in-class 238-high 4D NAND, boasting the most competitive standards in the industry in terms of cost, performance and quality," said Ahn Hyun, Head of the N-S Committee at SK hynix.

"Looking ahead, we are on track to proceed with customer qualification and volume production to solidify our position as the No. 1 global AI memory provider in the ever-growing SSD market for data centers," said Ahn.