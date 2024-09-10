(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global industrial computed tomography equipment market

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Flaw detection and inspection, Assembly analysis, Failure analysis, and Others), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Oil and gas, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Avonix Imaging, Baker Hughes Co., Blue Star Ltd., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Comet Yxlon GmbH, CyXplus SAS, Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Nikon Corp., North Star Imaging Inc., OMRON Corp., Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc., ProCon X Ray GmbH, Rigaku Corp., RX Solutions, Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., VJ Group Inc., and Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Portable industrial computed tomography (CT) equipment is increasingly preferred by businesses in industries like oil and gas, automotive, and aerospace. The equipment's mobility allows for inspections at various locations and positions, making it particularly useful for industries with geographically dispersed assets. In oil and gas, a single CT system can serve multiple rigs and pipeline points. Companies such as Bruker, ProCon X-Ray GmbH, and Nikon provide portable CT solutions. Bruker's SKYSCAN 1174 and ProCon X-Ray's CT-PORTABLE models cater to small objects and various materials. These compact, portable systems reduce testing expenses by enabling inspections at vendors' locations, thereby eliminating high installation costs. This trend is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global industrial CT equipment market.

The Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing adoption of advanced software solutions, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in image reconstruction and visualization tools. Industrial CT solutions are becoming essential for industries like aerospace and defense, nuclear power, and MRO processes, where precise dimensional analysis and failure analysis are crucial. Companies like Cyient, Collins Aerospace Systems, and Exact Metrology are leading the way with innovative CT scanning technology. However, challenges such as compatibility issues, image resolution, noise reduction, and artifacts persist. Safety concerns and data management are also key considerations. The market is witnessing educational initiatives to raise awareness and build technical expertise. Key players are investing in 3D metrology, fan-beam CT, cone-beam CT, and non-destructive testing for applications in aircraft parts, materials, and additive manufacturing. GDF Suez, Areva, McLaren, and the defense sector are also adopting CT technology for various applications.

Market

Challenges



Industrial computed tomography (CT) equipment is utilized by product manufacturers to ensure quality and safety in their production processes. OEMs in the automotive and aerospace industries are particularly interested in CT equipment due to its potential to enhance inspection quality and productivity, while reducing maintenance and ownership costs. However, the high cost of industrial CT systems, which can range from USD300,000 to over USD1,200,000 for advanced models, poses a significant challenge for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These enterprises may find it difficult to justify the investment due to longer return on investment timelines. In contrast, medical CT equipment, which ranges from USD60,000 to USD300,000, is more affordable and accessible for a wider range of end-users. Despite the benefits, the high cost of industrial CT equipment may hinder market growth, particularly for SMEs in cost-sensitive industries. The Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand from various sectors like Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Nuclear Power, and MRO processes. CT scanning technology is essential for flaw detection and quality assurance in these industries. Companies like Cyient and Collins Aerospace Systems are leading providers of CT scanning services and equipment. Additive manufacturing and Industrial X-ray are key applications driving the market. CT systems help in non-destructive testing of aircraft parts, nuclear fuel rods, and electronic components. High-precision, high-resolution 3D imaging enables detection of even the smallest defects or faults, ensuring product quality and safety. Major players focus on innovation to meet safety standards and offer advanced services. For instance, McLaren uses CT scanning for automotive racing car engine analysis. GDF Suez, Areva, and Defense industries use CT systems for nuclear fuel inspection. CT scanners provide 3D visualization of internal structures, revealing material properties and structural flaws. The Equipment, Services, and Inspection sectors benefit from this technology, ensuring reliability and precision in their offerings.

Segment Overview



This industrial computed tomography equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Flaw detection and inspection

1.2 Assembly analysis

1.3 Failure analysis 1.4 Others



2.1 Automotive

2.2 Aerospace

2.3 Electronics

2.4 Oil and gas 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Flaw detection and inspection-

The Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. CT equipment provides detailed, three-dimensional images of internal structures, enhancing product design, quality control, and diagnostic capabilities. Companies invest in this technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge. Market leaders include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips Healthcare.

Research Analysis

Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) equipment is revolutionizing non-destructive testing and inspection in various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, and MRO processes. CT scanning technology, also known as Industrial X-ray, utilizes high-energy radiation to produce cross-sectional images of complex structures, enabling flaw detection and quality assurance in aircraft parts, materials, and components. This technology is essential for safety and product quality in industries where precision and defect-free production are critical. Companies like Cyient and Collins Aerospace Systems are at the forefront of implementing CT scanning technology in the aerospace sector for flaw detection and material analysis. Areva, in the defense sector, also uses CT scanners for quality control and safety inspections. The electronics sector benefits from CT scanning for precision inspection of intricate components, while the automotive sector uses it for analyzing engine parts and assembly lines. Overall, CT scanning technology is a game-changer in the inspection sector, contributing significantly to the equipment and services sectors.

Market Research Overview

Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) equipment is revolutionizing non-destructive testing and inspection in various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, nuclear power, and MRO processes. CT scanning technology uses high-resolution X-ray technology to create 3D images of internal structures, enabling the detection of even the smallest defects, flaws, and faults. Industrial CT systems provide precision, reliability, and safety, ensuring product quality and adherence to safety standards. The adoption of CT scanning technology is increasing due to awareness, educational initiatives, and the availability of advanced software solutions, including image reconstruction, visualization tools, and machine learning algorithms. However, challenges such as compatibility issues, image resolution, noise reduction, artifacts, safety issues, and data management remain. Industrial CT solutions are used in industries like aerospace and defense for flaw detection in aircraft parts, materials, and components. In the nuclear power sector, CT scanning is used for failure analysis, assembly analysis, and dimensional analysis. The automotive sector uses CT scanning for quality assurance, while the electronics sector benefits from its use in 3D metrology and material properties analysis. Industrial CT systems are essential for safety, quality control, and product development in various industries, including Cyient, Collins Aerospace Systems, McLaren, GDF Suez, Areva, and defense organizations. The use of CT scanning technology in the inspection sector is transforming the equipment and services sectors by providing high-precision, non-destructive testing and inspection solutions.

