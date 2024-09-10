Peloton Consulting Group Launches Retailxcelerate: Empowering The Future Of Retail Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Designed to streamline planning, boost efficiency, and drive significant business impact for small and medium-sized retailers.

- Robert Caruso, SVP of Service Industries, PelotonBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the retail landscape evolves rapidly, small and medium-sized retailers need more than basic tools; they require solutions that deliver measurable results. Peloton Consulting Group is excited to announce the launch of RetailXcelerate, a cutting-edge solution designed to transform retail planning and operations.Powered by Oracle CloudEPM technology and Peloton's deep retail industry expertise, RetailXcelerate offers pre-configured input templates, advanced business logic, and AI-driven insights. With its predictive capabilities, RetailXcelerate enables retailers to anticipate market trends, make data-driven decisions, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape. Our solution simplifies complex planning processes, empowering businesses to respond swiftly to market shifts and evolving consumer demands.“RetailXcelerate brings advanced retail planning capabilities within reach of every retailer,” said Robert Caruso, Senior Vice President of Service Industries at Peloton Consulting Group.“At Peloton, we are committed to helping our clients digitally transform their operations, enabling them to navigate industry challenges with confidence. RetailXcelerate enables retailers to plan more effectively, act faster, and achieve better outcomes.”RetailXcelerate helps retailers streamline operations, improve planning accuracy, and enhance organizational alignment by leveraging integrated planning and industry best practices. The solution is designed for easy implementation and use, and comes backed by Peloton's ongoing support, ensuring that retailers have a trusted partner committed to their success.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further faster. That is the Peloton way!

