California Employers Can Enhance Workforce Training At Little Or No Cost With IPC And ETP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

California manufacturers that serve industries from computing to automotive and aerospace now have a new option for investing in their workers' skills at little or no cost.

IPC, an association of electronics manufacturers with nearly 1,500 locations in the state, is partnering with the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) , a state program that provides funding to employers to upgrade their workers' skills through training that leads to good paying, long-term jobs. IPC is the largest provider of workforce training and certifications in the electronics industry, which employs an estimated 275,000 people in California.

Here's how it works. Employers can select

IPC training programs that align with their workforce needs, and the training can be tailored to specific types of manufacturing and job roles, ensuring a relevant and impactful learning experience for the workers and their companies. The types of jobs covered are printed circuit board (PCB) assembly operators; wire harness assembly operators; manufacturing engineers; PCB designers; and electronics assembly operators.



The ETP may award up to $650,000 for training costs over a 12- to 24-month period, and IPC is reimbursed for training expenses, which drastically cuts or even eliminates the company's training costs. IPC handles the paperwork, sparing the companies the burden of preparing the application to ETP and managing the training reports, invoices, and contracts.

The program is open to any company that employs one or more full-time employees and contributes to the State Unemployment Insurance system. The program can be especially valuable to small and medium-sized businesses, which make up about three-quarters of IPC members and ETP-supported enterprises.

"California employers are encouraged to act swiftly to take advantage of this terrific program," said Victoria Hawkins, IPC director of workforce grants and funding. "Those that get involved will drive their companies' growth and the value they provide to customers, while benefiting their workers and improving retention. It's a win-win-win for employers, employees, and the state of California."

According to IPC data, electronics manufacturers directly employ about 275,000 people and help support an additional 700,000 jobs in the state. Including indirect and induced output, California has over $300 billion in annual electronics manufacturing output, the largest of any state. And California's electronics manufacturers are key players in several of the world's most important end-product markets, including aerospace, automotive, defense, and information technology and communications.

For more information on the IPC-ETP opportunity, employers should visit and contact Ms. Hawkins at 847-597-2943.

About IPC

IPC ( ) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,200 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, advanced packaging, electronics assembly and test. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry.

SOURCE IPC