Aston Martin's Adrian Newey Announcement ‘Slightly Premature’ Says Christian Horner

Adrian Newey has committed his long-term future away from Red Bull as he will be joining the Aston Martin Formula One Team in 2025. Following a ceremony which took place on Tuesday announcing Newey's move to the British car manufacturer, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner claims the announcement is premature.

“It's obviously a massive announcement for Aston – perhaps slightly premature considering he's still contracted to Red Bull until the early part of next year. I can understand that they're excited about Adrian joining their team, but in the meantime he's still got an RB17 to finish. That's going really well and making good progress,” said Horner as quoted by the Formula One website

During his time in Formula One, which has earned him the accolade of one of the greatest F1 designers in history, Newey has been a part of Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull teams, Newey won 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' crowns.

Newey will join a team that has already made significant strides in recent years, with the recruitment of top engineers, a state-of-the-art new factory, and a works engine partnership with Honda from 2026.

Horner went on to admit that Newey's move to Aston Martin did not come as a 'great surprise' to him.

“Well, it wasn't a great surprise. I think it was becoming clearer and clearer that was the route that he was going to go rather than into retirement or any other team. Obviously it'll be a new challenge for him. We'll be sad to see it when he leaves next year, but we wish him all the best for the future. I look back with great fondness, the 20 years almost that we spent together, the highs and lows during that period. But we look forward to the future and I think we're well positioned for that,” added the Red Bull team principal