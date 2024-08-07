Kamala Harris Chooses Tim Walz As Vice President Pick
US Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on
Tuesday to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential race,
Azernews reports, citing CBS.
"I am proud to announce that I've asked Tim Walz to be my
running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran,
he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have
him on the team," Harris wrote on X.
Walz's nomination comes after Harris won enough Democratic
convention delegates last week to secure the party's presidential
nomination.
Walz is a former teacher and member of the US army National
Guard.
He said it is "the honor of a lifetime" to join Harris on the
campaign.
"I'm all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of
what's possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.
So, let's get this done, folks! Join us," he wrote on X.
