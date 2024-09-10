A Beacon Of Resilience And Hope: Soul Singh's“Thank You For Smiling” Graces The Manila International Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soul Singh's novel,“Thank You for Smiling ,” will launch on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Manila International Fair, Booth 2-80, hosted by Writers' Branding, in partnership with The Reading Glass Books.“Thank You for Smiling” is a poignant narrative that follows the life of Alma Perez, a young girl faced with overwhelming adversity. Abandoned and abused by her mother, Alma's life is a relentless struggle as she strives to keep her siblings safe while navigating a tumultuous childhood. The novel paints a vivid portrait of her journey from despair to self-discovery, highlighting her transformation from a discarded child into a resilient individual who challenges societal stereotypes and forges a path toward her purpose.Soul Singh's deeply personal story mirrors Alma's. Born in Colorado and marked by a troubled past, Singh's own experiences as a ward of the state fuel her passion for storytelling. A testament to her steadfast spirit, Singh graduated with honors and dedicated her life to education and advocacy, eventually earning her Master's in Education and making impactful contributions as a Special Education Administrator and motivational speaker. Her latest work,“Thank You for Smiling,” reflects her commitment to resilience and personal growth.This book launch event offers an exclusive opportunity to discover Soul Singh's compelling narrative and gain insights into her extraordinary journey. Don't miss this chance to be inspired by a remarkable story of hope and perseverance.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

