UK Announces Sanctions Against Iran For Transferring Ballistic Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK has announced restrictive measures against Iran, following Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

This is said in a statement on the UK government website , Ukrinform reports.

“The UK is sanctioning a number of key individuals and organisations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone chains,” the statement says.

In coordination with international partners, the UK will cancel its bilateral air services arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air's ability to fly in to the UK.

MFA on Iran's missile transfer to Russia: We are considering all options, including severance of diplomatic relations

Alongside the US, the UK is sanctioning a number of key individuals and organisations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains.

Those subject to an asset freeze and travel ban include:

Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, Director General for International Relations of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics; Second Brigadier General Ali Jafarabadi, head of the Space Command of the IRGC Aerospace Force; Majid Mousavi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC-ASF.

In addition, the UK is freezing the assets of several companies involved in Iran's ballistic missile program, including the Anzali Free Trade Industrial Zone Organisation.

As reported, the governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemned Iran's exports and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles said this is a contribution to the escalation of the conflict, which will increase the suffering of the Ukrainian people and threaten the security of Europe.

Photo: Getty Images