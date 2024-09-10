U.S. Announces Sanctions Against Iran And Russia Over Sending Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air, Russian and Iranian organizations involved in cooperation between the regimes, high-ranking officials of both countries and merchant vessels.

This is said in a press release published on the website of the U.S. Department of Treasury, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, in response to Iran's ongoing military support, including the recent delivery of ballistic missiles, to Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating ten

individuals and six entities based in Iran and Russia,” the statement says.

Four vessels involved in Iran's delivery of weapons to Russia were included in the list of blocked property.

In particular, sanctions were imposed against Iran Air, a Tehran-based airline that operates both passenger and cargo flights.

Sanctions were announced against Ruhollah Katebi, who in Moscow acted as a liaison between the Russian government and the Iranian Ministry of Defense regarding the supply of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. Sanctions have also been imposed against Ebrahim Bahrami, who represents the Iranian organization Shahid Kharrazi Industries and was involved in liaison with the Russian government in Iran, and was responsible for training Russian military personnel in Iran.

The list also includes the commander of the IRGC Air Force's Salman Farsi Space Command, Ali Ja'farabadi, who has overseen missile launches in violation of international bans in recent years.

The U.S. government has also imposed sanctions against four vessels of Russia-based TransMorFLot and Iran-based Azadegan Transportation Company and Amad Behineh Saz Engineering Company, as well as their management. In addition, restrictions have been imposed on Iran-based Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (Farzanegan) and its leaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, the United States confirmed that Iran had sent ballistic missiles to Russia.