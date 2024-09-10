SCALI RASMUSSEN's CHRISTIAN SCALI AND JEFFREY ERDMAN NAMED“LEADING LITIGATORS”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christian Scali

Jeffrey Erdman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali have been recognized by Lawdragon in its“2025's 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher.“They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It's an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.' Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Mr. Erdman has nearly 25 years of litigation experience with extensive courtroom and trial experience. Having argued on both the plaintiff and the defense side, Mr. Erdman's experience includes arguing cases before the California Courts of Appeal. His experience spans many areas of business, including the insurance, automotive, and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes. He was named as a 2024 Top Minority Leader by Los Angeles Business Journal and a Legal Visionary by Los Angeles Times in 2023.Mr. Scali has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel and complex and high stakes litigation. Recently recognized by the Daily Journal as one of California's Top Labor & Employment Lawyers in 2024 and by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024,” his clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce. Mr. Scali is known throughout the state of California for his groundbreaking work on behalf of the retail automotive industry.

